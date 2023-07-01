PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

