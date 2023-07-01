Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Up 6.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

