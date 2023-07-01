Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,022.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,022.86.

PSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 980 ($12.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.26) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Up 1.5 %

PSO stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pearson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 5,388.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pearson by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 404,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.