Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,022.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,022.86.
PSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 980 ($12.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.26) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Pearson Trading Up 1.5 %
PSO stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.03.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
