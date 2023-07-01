Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 300.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 577,551 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.14% of Pembina Pipeline worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,419 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

PBA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 913,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,435. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $38.29.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

