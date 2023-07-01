Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 177,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.7085 dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pennon Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.53) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

