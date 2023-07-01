Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Increased to $10.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

About Perpetua Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

