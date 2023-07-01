Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 965,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 939,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after buying an additional 131,123 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 36.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

