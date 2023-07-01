Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE PRGO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 965,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.
Insider Transactions at Perrigo
In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 939,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after buying an additional 131,123 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 36.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
