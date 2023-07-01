Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as high as C$2.84. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 13.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.60.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

