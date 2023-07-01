PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 344.13% and a negative net margin of 950.71%.

PetVivo Stock Performance

Shares of PetVivo stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PetVivo has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetVivo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.31% of PetVivo worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

