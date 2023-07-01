P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of PFIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.51. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

