Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £990.38 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £990.38 ($1,259.22).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,281 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £984.63 ($1,251.91).

On Monday, May 15th, Sue Rivett sold 126,114 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £29,006.22 ($36,880.13).

On Thursday, April 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,241 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £975.43 ($1,240.22).

On Monday, April 24th, Sue Rivett acquired 15,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,386.52).

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.35. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36). The company has a market capitalization of £94.68 million, a PE ratio of 550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

