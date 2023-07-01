Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.35

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.35 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 5.38 ($0.07). Pittards shares last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07), with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Pittards Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £772,387.50, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50.

Get Pittards alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Yapp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($35,600.76). Company insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.