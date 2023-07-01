PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 18.2%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 23,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

PJX Resources Trading Down 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

