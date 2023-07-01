Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.67

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 778634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.27%.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.