Pocket Network (POKT) Price Hits $0.0312 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $31.80 million and approximately $399,215.89 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.