Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock.

Pod Point Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PODP opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Pod Point Group has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.60 ($1.97). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £106.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.77.

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

About Pod Point Group

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.