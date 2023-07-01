Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock.
Pod Point Group Price Performance
Shares of LON PODP opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Pod Point Group has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.60 ($1.97). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £106.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.77.
