Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,218 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.90% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $27,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

