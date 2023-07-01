Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Announces $0.32 Dividend

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3216 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS PXUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

