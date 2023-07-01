Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

Further Reading

