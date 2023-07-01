Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

