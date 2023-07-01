Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Stock Price Up 108%

Shares of Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Free Report) traded up 108% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.14. 5,711,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 1,133,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

About Propanc Biopharma

(Free Report)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.