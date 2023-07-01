ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (BATS:HYHG)

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $60.92 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

Institutional Trading of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

