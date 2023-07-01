ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 58,540.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

