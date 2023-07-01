ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.92. 39,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 68,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REK. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 657,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

