PT Gudang Garam Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTC:GDNGY)

PT Gudang Garam Tbk (OTC:GDNGY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2248 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
PT Gudang Garam Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT Gudang Garam Tbk stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. PT Gudang Garam Tbk has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.67.
PT Gudang Garam Tbk Company Profile
