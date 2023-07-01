Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $21.18.

Publicis Groupe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.7757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

