Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $198.63 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.