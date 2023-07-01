QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.05%.

QCR Stock Down 2.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.94. QCR has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

Institutional Trading of QCR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,922.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,482. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

