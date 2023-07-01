Qtum Trading 27.6% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $320.08 million and approximately $414.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00009985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.79 or 0.06281187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,720,854 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

