Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.33 or 0.99988567 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.