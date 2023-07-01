Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 1,439,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after buying an additional 1,065,277 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,009,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $993.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

