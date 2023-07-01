Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.35 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.