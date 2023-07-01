QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $522.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,563.55 or 1.00002335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137471 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $350.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

