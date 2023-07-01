Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Down 1.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 139,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 171,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.