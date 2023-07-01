Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Shares Down 19.2%

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Free Report) traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

