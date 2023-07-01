Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 109,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,966. The stock has a market cap of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 9,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $116,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at $899,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 111.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

