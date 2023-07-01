RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 132,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

