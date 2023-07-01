RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 132,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $49.20.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.