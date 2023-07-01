Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 3,040 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.