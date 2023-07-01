Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Remark shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 354,776 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.
Remark Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 80.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 565,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 252,865 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
