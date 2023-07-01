Request Price Tops $0.0766 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Request has a total market capitalization of $76.60 million and $496,620.98 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,607.61 or 1.00026539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07589743 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $624,207.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.