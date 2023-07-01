Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 19%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Free Report) shares traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.