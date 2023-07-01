Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,668,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 7,737,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,222.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Resona Price Performance

Shares of Resona stock remained flat at $4.66 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

See Also

