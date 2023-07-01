Retirement Planning Group Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $298.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.