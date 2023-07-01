Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,886 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

GTO opened at $46.46 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.