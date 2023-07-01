Retirement Planning Group Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $54,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

