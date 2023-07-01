Retirement Planning Group Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.73 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

