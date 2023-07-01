Retirement Planning Group Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWB stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $244.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $223.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

