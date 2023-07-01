Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $74.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.