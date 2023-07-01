Retirement Planning Group Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 414,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

