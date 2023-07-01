Reviewing ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ANGLE and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGLE N/A N/A N/A Standard BioTools -135.30% -2,049.96% -20.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ANGLE and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

ANGLE presently has a consensus target price of C$120.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,847.02%. Given ANGLE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ANGLE is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

This table compares ANGLE and Standard BioTools’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -3.18 Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.54 -$190.10 million ($1.66) -1.16

ANGLE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANGLE beats Standard BioTools on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

